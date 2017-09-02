बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कम लागत में ज्यादा आमदनी पाएं किसान
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:44 AM IST
मुजफ्फरनगर। भाकियू ने दक्षिण भारत में सफलता के बाद उत्तर भारत के राज्यों में किसानों की लागत को कम करने, आमदनी बढ़ाने के साथ ही जैविक और मिश्रित खेती का अभियान शुरू किया है, जिसका शुभारंभ सात सितंबर को भाकियू मुख्यालय सिसौली से किया जाएगा।
प्रवक्ता चौधरी राकेश टिकैत ने बताया कि भाकियू की ओर से सात और आठ सितंबर को सिसौली किसान भवन पर दो दिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया जाएगा, जिसमें कम पानी, कम लागत से फसलें तैयार करने के लिए पहले चरण में 200 किसानों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। कर्नाटक के प्रशिक्षक एवं गन्ने के जाने-माने विशेषज्ञ सुरेश देसाई भी किसानों को फसलों के गुर सिखाएंगे। कार्यशाला में गन्ने के साथ दाल एवं लहसुन की खेती के बारे में भी जानकारी दी जाएगी। कार्यशाला में कृषि व्यापार के विशेषज्ञ अफसर जाफरी भी किसानों का मार्गदर्शन करेंगे। शुभारंभ भाकियू अध्यक्ष चौधरी नरेश टिकैत बृहस्पतिवार सुबह 11 बजे करेंगे। कार्यशाला में सांसद संजीव बालियान और जिला गन्ना अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहेंगे।
