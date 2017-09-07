बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दस हजार घूस लेते लिपिक गिरफ्तार
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 12:25 AM IST
रिश्वत का आरोपी लिपिक
एंटी करप्शन वाराणसी की टीम ने गुरुवार को जिला उद्यान विभाग के एक लिपिक को माली से दस हजार रुपये घूस लेते हुए रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
आरोप है कि उसने विभाग में तैनात माली का वेतन बनाने के लिए 25 हजार रुपये सुविधा शुल्क मांगे थे। उधर, लिपिक का कहना है कि उसने उप उद्यान निदेशक के कहने पर माली से पैसे मांगे थे। टीम ने उप उद्यान निदेशक की कार्यप्रणाली की भी जांच की बात कही।
उद्यान विभाग में तैनात लिपिक इंद्रेश चंद्र पांडेय विभाग में तैनात एक माली का वेतन बनाने के लिए 25 हजार रुपये मांग रहा था। मात्र दो महीने पूर्व ही नौकरी ज्वाइन करने वाले माली गुलाब ने पैसा देने में असमर्थता जताई। इसके बाद माली ने पहले दस हजार और वेतन मिल जाने पर 15 हजार रुपये देने की बात कही, तो लिपिक वेतन बनाने को तैयार हो गया। इसके बाद माली ने एंटी करप्शन वाराणसी से संपर्क किया। तब अपराध शाखा के पुलिस अधीक्षक ने इंस्पेक्टर प्रेमशंकर, रामसागर, जीबी जोशी तथा ओम प्रकाश के नेतृत्व में टीम भेजी। टीम गुुरुवार की दोपहर केमिकल का नोट लेकर उद्यान विभाग पहुंची और माली को नोट देकर देने को कहा। माली ने जैसे ही बाबू को नोट पकड़ाया टीम ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। टीम आरोपी बाबू को गिरफ्तार कर शहर कोतवाली ले गई और उसके विरुद्घ विभिन्न धाराओं में मुकदमा पंजीकृत कराया।
