केंद्रीय बलों की होगी तैनाती

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला/‌ मिर्जापुर

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:23 AM IST
Central forces will deploy

crpfPC: File Photo


शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से विधनसभा चुनाव कराने के लिए  केंद्रीय बलों की तैनाती की जाएगी। जिले के 1781 बूथों पर चुनाव के दौरान शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने इनके जिम्मे होगा। केंद्रीय बल जिले के 139 स्कूलों में ठहरेंगे। जिलाधिकारी कंचन वर्मा ने जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक फूलचंद्र यादव को केंद्रीय अर्द्धसैनिक बल के ठहरने की व्यवस्था करने को कहा है।

जिले में मतदान आठ मार्च को होगा। पांच विधानसभा छानबे में 376, मिर्जापुर में 346, मझवंा में 362, चुनार में 337 और मड़िहान में 360 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराने के लिए 21 जोनल और 145 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेटों को लगाया गया है। जिले में 119 वर्ननेबल और 203 क्रिटिकल मतदान केंद्र हैं। इन पर 8657 मतदानकर्मी लगाए जाएंगे। 

 चुनाव को भयमुक्त, निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न कराने के लिए आयोग पुलिस, पीएसए और होमगार्ड्स के साथ ही केंद्रीय अर्द्धसैनिक बल तैनात कर रहा है। इसके लिए जिले के स्कूलों में ठहरने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। 

केंद्रीय जवानों के ठहरने के लिए जिलाधिकारी कंचन वर्मा ने 139 स्कूलों का अधिग्रहण चार मार्च से आठ मार्च तक  के लिए करने का निर्देश दिया है। डीएम ने निर्देश दिया कि  अर्द्धसैनिक बल के ठहरने वाले में स्कूलों में साफ-सफाई, पेयजल और बिजली की व्यवस्था समय रहते दुरुस्त कर लें। इसमें किसी तरह की कोताही नहीं होनी चाहिए।  
