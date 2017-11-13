Download App
आपका शहर Close
up nagar nigam election up nagar nigam election

दीप जला महामना को अर्पित किया श्रद्घासुमन

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:02 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें

मिर्जापुर। बरकछा स्थित राजीव गांधी दक्षिणी परिसर में काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय के संस्थापक महामना पण्डित मदन मोहन मालवीय की पुण्यतिथि रविवार को मनाई गई। परिसर स्थित मालवीय उद्यान में महामना की प्रतिमा के पास शिक्षकों व छात्र-छात्राओं ने दीप और कैंडिल जलाकर श्रद्घासुमन अर्पित किया। कार्यक्रम का नेतृत्व करते हुए रूपाली जायसवाल ने महामना के कृत्यों पर प्रकाश डाला। महामना की पुण्यतिथि पर दीप प्रज्ज्वलन से परिसर प्रकाशमान हो उठा। इस दौरान सत्यवीर सिंह बागी, कुशाग्र उपाध्याय, कुलदीप तिवारी, रजित यादव, राहुल सिंह, संग्राम मौर्य, अविनाश गौड़ आदि ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलन में सहयोग किया।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
job vacancies in allahabad high court for the post of additional private secretary

अब पानी में मछलियों के साथ डुबकी लगाएगा ये रोबोट, जानें क्या है और खासियत

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Scientist built a small size Robot which can float with fish easily

40 की उम्र में दिखना चाहते हैं 30 के तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
if you want to look young in 40s than try these amazing fashion tips

साप्ताहिक राशिफलः इन लोगों के व्यावसायिक जीवन में हो सकता है सुधार

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
weekly rashiphal 13th november to 19th november

जबर ख़बर

GST: रोजमर्रा की 200 से ज्यादा चीजें सस्ती, सरकार को होगा 20 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Read

पुरजोर कोशिश के बाद भी चित्रकूट में नहीं चला शिवराज का जादू, कांग्रेस ने जीती सीट

Madhya Pradesh Chitrakoot by election Congress candidate leading over BJPs
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक बने माता-पिता और दादा बने मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह

baby girl born to aishwarya abhishek cm raman singh becomes grandfather
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सपा का मास्टर स्ट्रोक: अयोध्या में राम की मूर्ति से पहले सैफई में लगेगी कृष्‍ण की मूर्ति

Samajwadi party will establish Krishna statue in Saifai
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

UP निकाय चुनाव के लिए BJP का संकल्प पत्र जारी, 14 नवंबर से प्रचार करेंगे CM योगी

BJP's lok kalyan sankalp patra for Uttar Pradesh nikay chunav.
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

UP निकाय चुनाव: BJP का संकल्प पत्र जारी, जनता से किए ये 27 वादे

BJP promises for Uttar Pradesh nagar nikay election.
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मौत का साया बनकर आए भैंसे को खिलाते थे देसी अंडे

eggs were used to feed buffalo who killed two persons
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!