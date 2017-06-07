बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नगर पालिका में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार पर जताई नाराजगी
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 12:31 AM IST
मिर्जापुर। भारत की कम्युनिस्ट पार्ट ी के तत्वावधान में माले कार्यकर्ताओं ने घंटाघर स्थित नगर पालिका परिषद कार्यालय पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। माले कार्यकर्ता नगर पालिका में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार और स्लाटर हाउस खोलने में न्यायालय के आदेश की अवहेलना पर कड़ी नाराजगी जताया।
केंद्रीय कमेटी सदस्य मोहम्मद सलीम ने कहा कि योगी सरकार के तुगलकी फरमान के चलते स्लाटर हाउस बंद हो गया है, स्लाटर हाउस बंद होने से इसमें काम करने वालों के समक्ष भुखमरी की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है। न्यायालय ने प्रदेशय सरकार के तुगलकी फरमान को रदद कर दिया था। बावजूद इसके न्यायालय के आदेश का नगरपालिका द्वारा पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। नगरपालिका द्वारा संवेदनहीन रवैया अपनाते हुए टालमटोल किया जा रहा है। नगर पालिका द्वारा मनमाने तरीके से किए जा रहे कार्यों को कत्तई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। नगर पालिका स्लाटर हाउस को तत्काल चालू कराया जाए। प्रदार्शन करने वालों में आशाराम भारती, कृष्णानंद, अशोक प्रसाद, तौलन राम, इब्राहिम वारसी, बचऊ कुरैशी आदि शामिल रहे।
