एसएसपी ऑफिस के बाहर मनचले की चप्पल से धुनाई करती महिला, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 01:33 PM IST
ssp office ke bhaar manchale ki dhunai karti mahila

एसएसपी ऑफिस के बाहर बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर एक महिला ने मनचले को चप्पलों से धुन डाला। पुलिस के सामने भी महिला युवक को पीटती रही। युवक पर महिला की बेटी के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने और धमकी देने का आरोप है।

meerut police

