एसएसपी ऑफिस के बाहर मनचले की चप्पल से धुनाई करती महिला, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 01:33 PM IST
एसएसपी ऑफिस के बाहर बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर एक महिला ने मनचले को चप्पलों से धुन डाला। पुलिस के सामने भी महिला युवक को पीटती रही। युवक पर महिला की बेटी के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने और धमकी देने का आरोप है।
