टोल प्लाजा पर भाकियू का हंगामा, एक घंटे तक जबरन कराया टोल फ्री
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 04:21 PM IST
दौराला गांव के लोगों ने मोदीपुरम के टोल प्लाजा पर मंगलवार को जमकर हंगामा किया। गांव के लोगों ने यह हंगामा सोलर लाइट को लेकर किया। उनका कहना है कि दौराला गांव के मोड़ पर लाइट नहीं लगी, इसके चलते उन्होंने अपनी मांग को लेकर जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया।
