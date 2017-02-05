बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राहुल बोले, पांच बिंदुओं पर गठबंधन बनाएगा युवाओं का मैनिफेस्टो
{"_id":"5896fc694f1c1b8d73e801d3","slug":"rahul-gandhi-said-five-point-to-youth-for-manifesto","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0928\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 03:50 PM IST
राहुल गांधी की सभा
नोटबंदी पर केंद्र सरकार को घेरते हुए कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि मोदी जी ने हंसते हुए देश के 85 फीसदी कैश को रद्द कर दिया। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि देश के मजदूरों और किसानों को बैंकों की कतार में खड़ा कर दिया। शायद मोदी जी किसी कारखाने में नहीं गए हैं इसी लिए उन्हें मजदूरों का दर्द नहीं पता।
50 अमीरों का लाखों करोड़ कर्ज माफ कर दिया
राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि देश के 50 अमीरों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए उन्होंने नोटबंदी का फैसला लिया। मोदी जी किसानों का कर्ज माफ नहीं कर सके मगर 50 अमीरों का लाखों करोड़ कर्ज माफ कर दिया। उन्होंने सहारनपुर के वुडकारविंग उद्योग को साधते हुए कहा कि हमारी सरकार मेड इन चाइना को टक्कर देने को मेड इन सहारनपुर को बढ़ावा देगी। युवाओं को साधते हुए कहा कि गठबंधन 5 बिदुओं पर युवाओं का मैनिफेस्टो बनाएगा। इसमें युवाओं को रोजगार और तकनीकी प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा। दिल चस्प बात यह है कि अपने 33 मिनट के भाषण में राहुल ने 43 बार पीएम मोदी का नाम लिया। पूरे भाषण में मोदी आरएसएस उनके निशाने पर रहे जबकि बसपा का जिक्र तक नहीं किया।
आगे पढ़ें
50 अमीरों का लाखों करोड़ कर्ज माफ कर दिया
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5896d7ff4f1c1b953fe826d0","slug":"amazing-tips-to-get-rid-of-gas-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947, \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5896f4a64f1c1b8d73e801c2","slug":"how-to-identify-branded-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0920\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930? \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5896aa884f1c1b8f73e7ff3c","slug":"nia-sharma-new-bold-video-album-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5896bb134f1c1b8f73e7ffea","slug":"5-things-one-should-be-keep-in-bag-always","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0939\u094b \u092f\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 5 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5896af034f1c1b3d63e803e0","slug":"work-not-to-do-during-pergnancy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589464274f1c1b5d21e7fedf","slug":"biggest-online-fraud-of-3700-crore-all-about-the-scam-and-scamster-you-need-to-know","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896f68c4f1c1b4a40e83a68","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-rahul-ghandi-in-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Big Breaking : \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896e58f4f1c1b4a40e839e9","slug":"gaurav-bhatia-resigns-from-all-posts","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u092d\u093e\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589376f54f1c1bda17e80437","slug":"social-trade-me-fase","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896ec534f1c1bf340e82a4e","slug":"akhilesh-rahul-ghandhi-address-public-in-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 Live : \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589341f24f1c1bda17e7ff2e","slug":"ex-mp-joins-rld","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top