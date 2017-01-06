आपका शहर Close

सांसद साक्षी महाराज बोले, जो परिवार न संभाल पाए वो प्रदेश क्या संभालेंगे ?

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 03:27 PM IST
Mp sakshi Maharaj said, do not handle the family what they found will take over the State

सांसद साक्षी महाराज

चौथे सत्संग समागम में काफी संख्या में साधु-संत पहुंचे। मेरठ में शुक्रवार को हुए इस कार्यक्रम में भाजपा से उन्नाव के सांसद साक्षी महाराज भी पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा क‌ि 4 बीवी और 40 बच्चों का चलन देश में नहीं चलेगा। साथ ही उन्होंने  तीन तलाक पर भी प्रतिबंध लगाए जाने की बात कहीं।
साक्षी महाराज ने कहा, 'जो लोग अपने परिवार को न संभाल पाए वह प्रदेश को क्या संभालेंगे। वहीं यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव का जिक्र करते हुए उन्होंने कहा क‌ि उत्तर प्रदेश में मोदी के चेहरे पर चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा। इस बीच साक्षी महाराज ने एक बड़ा बयान भी दिया, उन्होंने कहा क‌ि राम मंदिर भाजपा का मुद्दा नहीं है।
