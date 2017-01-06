आपका शहर Close

मेरठ से यूपी की राजनीति में कदम रखेंगी पूनम महाजन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 01:17 PM IST
meerut se up ki politics me kadam rakhengi poonam mhajan

पूनम महाजनPC: अमर उजाला

भाजपा युवा मोर्चा की कमान संभालने के बाद पूनम महाजन मेरठ से उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में कदम रखने जा रही हैं। स्वामी विवेकानंद जयंती पर राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस के मौके पर मेरठ में आयोजित भाजपा के कार्यक्रम में पूनम महाजन शिरकत करेंगी। आयोजन की देखरेख प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री सुनील बंसल कर रहे हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि पूनम महाजन के नेतृत्व में भाजयुमो ने आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए युवा कार्यकर्ताओं को जोड़ना शुरू कर दिया है। विवेकानंद जयंती की पूर्व संध्या पर युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ता पूरे देश में मशाल जुलूस निकालेंगे। 12 जनवरी को युवा दिवस पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की विकास योजनाओं को जनता के बीच प्रचारित करेंगे।
