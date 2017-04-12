बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईवीएम के विरोध में धरना देने जा रहे थे, आपस में लड़ बैठे, जमकर चले लाठी-डंडे, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 06:05 PM IST
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 06:05 PM IST
करारी हार के बाद बसपाइयों के बीच चल रही रार और तेज होती जा रही है। मंगलवार को ईवीएम के विरोध में आयोजित धरने प्रदर्शन से ठीक पहले बसपाई लाठी डंडे लेकर आमने-सामने आ गए। निष्कासित किए गए उत्तराखंड प्रभारी प्रशांत गौतम के समर्थक नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और अतर सिह राव का पुतला फूंकने वाले थे कि पूर्व विधायक योगेश वर्मा के समर्थक विरोध में खड़े हो गए। पुलिस ने बमुश्किल मामले को संभाला। वहीं बसपाइयों ने नसीमुद्दीन और अतर सिंह राव का पुतला फूंका।
