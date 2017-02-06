आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

कपिल देव बोले, मेरठ के बल्लों से होती है चौके और छक्कों की बारिश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 02:57 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
kapil dev bole, meerut ke ballon se hoti hai chauke aur chhakkon ki barish

मेरठ पहुंचे कपिल देव

एमपीसीएल टी-20 क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का रविवार को शुभारंभ किया गया। इस मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान कपिल देव ने कहा कि मेरठ के बल्लो की तरह अब मेरठ के खिलाड़ी भी कमाल कर रहे हैं। मेरठ के बल्लों से ही चौके और छक्कों की बारिश होती है। लेकिन मुझे इस बात का दुःख है कि आपने हमारे समय में ऐसे बल्ले क्यों नहीं बनाए। 
अपने देश को सबसे पहला वर्ल्डकप दिलाने और इतिहास के पन्नों में भारत का नाम दर्ज कराने वाले पूर्व क्रिकेटर कपिल देव ने खिलाड़ियों से कहा कि अपनी मातृ भाषा को प्यार करो और आगे बढ़ो।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

बीसीसीआई कपिल देव

स्पॉटलाइट

अगले पांच महीने गुरु चलेंगे उलटी चाल, जान‌िए कौन होंगे मालामाल कौन बेहाल

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
retrograde jupiter effects on zodiac sign

VIRAL VIDEO: किसी भूत से कम नहीं है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, वीडियो दे रहा गवाही

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Man In Pakistan Turns Head In 180 Degrees

'हसीना' का फर्स्ट लुक जारी, श्रद्धा का ये रूप देखकर चौंक उठेंगे

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
film haseena first look released

भारत की न्यूजीलैंड पर जीत के साथ हुआ कप्तानी के दौर का अंत

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
India Beat New Zealand 4-1, Enter Group 1 Asia/Oceania Round 2 In Davis Cup

सिर दर्द से बेहाल थी लड़की, दिमाग में दिखा कुछ ऐसा कि डॉक्टर भी हुए सन्न

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Alive Cockroach Found In Woman's Head In Tamil Nadu

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

Most Read

3700 करोड़ की ठगी: सनी लियोनी के नाम का केक, राष्ट्रपति भवन को गच्चा, कारनामे और भी

biggest online fraud of 3700 crore: all about the scam and scamster you need to know
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

राहुल-अखिलेश की सभा से पहले सूटकेस के साथ पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध, मचा हड़कंप

akhilesh yadav rahul ghandi in kanpur
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

कानपुर में ये क्या कह गए राहुल गांधी...

rahul akhilesh joint public meeting at kanpur
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सपा को झटका, एक और नेता नेता ने पार्टी से दिया इस्तीफा

gaurav bhatia resigned from samajwadi party.
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव: सपा में फेरबदल जारी, तीन प्रत्याशी बदले

Three candidates changed in samajwadi party.
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

श्रद्धालु ने मंदिर में चढ़ाया सोने का छत्र, कीमत जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

A Devotee from punjab donated a 1.225 kg golden parasol worth rupee 40 lakh at jawalamukhi temple
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top