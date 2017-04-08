बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कारों के कमेलों का मालिक हाजी गल्ला, छापेमारी में कई लग्जरी गाड़िया भी मिली
{"_id":"58e61a1c4f1c1bf8335b4d1d","slug":"haji-gala-owner-of-cars-of-cars-police-raid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e, \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:13 PM IST
मेरठ के सदर बाजार में कबाड़ी हाजी गल्ला के गोदाम पर पुलिस ने बृहस्पतिवार को छापेमारी की। यह गोदाम कैंट इलाके में एमपीजीएस के बराबर में बना हुआ है। यहां पचास से ज़्यादा लग्जरी गाड़ियां कबाड़ के रूप में खड़ी मिली हैं। हैरान कर देने वाली बात तो यह है कि कई गाड़ी ऐसी हैं, जिनके स्टीकर तक नहीं छूटे हैं।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
