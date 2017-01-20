आपका शहर Close

'दहेज में कार न मिलने पर ससुरालियों ने युवती को जिंदा जलाया'

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 10:41 AM IST
dahej mein car na milane par sasuraaliyon ne yuvti ko jinda jalaaya

बालैनी के हरियाखेड़ा गांव में विवाहिता आशा (24) का शव कमरे में झुलसा हुआ मिला। मायके वालों का आरोप है कि संतान न होने और दहेज में कार न लाने पर ससुरालियों ने उसे जिंदा जलाया है। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है। मायकेवालों ने ससुरालियों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है।

