'दहेज में कार न मिलने पर ससुरालियों ने युवती को जिंदा जलाया'
{"title_hn":"'\u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 10:41 AM IST
बालैनी के हरियाखेड़ा गांव में विवाहिता आशा (24) का शव कमरे में झुलसा हुआ मिला। मायके वालों का आरोप है कि संतान न होने और दहेज में कार न लाने पर ससुरालियों ने उसे जिंदा जलाया है। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है। मायकेवालों ने ससुरालियों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
