मोबाइल छीनकर भागते दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 02:35 AM IST
मेरठ। कमिश्नर आवास चौराहे के पास एक युवती से मोबाइल छीनकर भागते दो किशोरों को लोगों ने पीटकर पुलिस को सौंप दिया। इंस्पेक्टर सिविल लाइन ने कहा कि दोनों किशोरों से मोबाइल भी बरामद नहीं हुआ। पूछताछ में किशोरों ने बताया कि उनके साथ एक युवक था, जो युवती से मोबाइल छीनकर भागा है। पुलिस युवक की तलाश कर रही है।
