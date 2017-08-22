बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मकान पर कब्जे को लेकर दो पक्ष भिड़े, पथराव
मेरठ। टीपी नगर पुलिस के अनुसार चंद्रलोक कालोनी में एक महिला ने कुछ साल पहले एक मकान खरीदा था। उसका कहना था कि पूरी रकम चुकाने के बाद उसे मकान पर कब्जा मिल गया। आरोप है कि मकान विक्रेता के भतीजे ने इस मकान के पते पर अपने कुछ प्रमाणपत्र बनवा लिए। अब वो इस मकान को अपना बताकर कब्जे का प्रयास कर रहा है। मंगलवार रात उसने एक दर्जन साथियों के साथ मकान का ताला तोड़कर कब्जे की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर पथराव कर दिया। मोहल्ले वालों की घेराबंदी पर वे भाग गए। पुलिस ने पथराव करने वाले एक युवक को पकड़ लिया था। एसओ टीपी नगर ने बताया कि मकान में जिसका कब्जा है वही रहेगा, यदि कोई अपना होने का दावा कर रहा है तो वह कोर्ट जाए। शांति व्यवस्था खराब करने वालों पर कार्रवाई होगी।
