कपिल गैंग ने लूटी थी ज्वैलरी शॉप
मेरठ। क सेरू बक्सर में चार दिन पहले बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े ज्वैलरी शॉप में लूट की थी। पुलिस इस घटना के खुलासे के नजदीक पहुंच गई। रविवार रात बक्सर निवासी एक युवक को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। जिससे एसपी देहात राजेश कुमार और सीओ सदर देहात श्रीराम अर्ज ने पूछताछ की। पुलिस ने बताया कि पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि बक्सर निवासी कुख्यात कपिल जेल में बंद है। कपिल लूट, डकैती की कई बड़ी घटनाओं को अंजाम दे चुका है। ज्वैलरी शॉप में लूट भी कपिल गैंग ने की थी। पुलिस ने तीन बदमाशों के घर देर रात दबिश दी। एक बदमाश की लोकेशन हरिद्वार में मिल रही है।
