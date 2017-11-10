Download App
बाइक सवार युवक घायल

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 02:42 AM IST
बाइक सवार युवक घायल
मेरठ। फफूंडा निवासी सचिन बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर बाइक से जा मेरठ आ रहा था। हापुड़ रोड पर पीएसी के पास ऑटो की टक्कर से बाइक फिसल गई। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। लोगों ने युवक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की जानकारी ली।
