बाइक सवार युवक घायल
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 02:42 AM IST
मेरठ। फफूंडा निवासी सचिन बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर बाइक से जा मेरठ आ रहा था। हापुड़ रोड पर पीएसी के पास ऑटो की टक्कर से बाइक फिसल गई। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। लोगों ने युवक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की जानकारी ली।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
