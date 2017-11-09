बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहलवान के हत्यारोपी ने किया कोर्ट में सरेंडर
{"_id":"5a0369e24f1c1b60678b9fdc","slug":"51510173154-meerut-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 02:02 AM IST
कंकरखेड़ा। कुश्ती खिलाड़ी और पहलवान पिंकुल चौधरी की हत्या के मामले में तीसरे आरोपी रोहित बालियान ने कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया। सीओ दौराला ने बताया कि रोहित की तलाश में पुलिस दबिश दे रही थी। रोहित ने कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया है। उसको रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0406124f1c1bd0408b57f3","slug":"denim-dresses-again-in-fashion-take-a-look-of-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-viral-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936, \u0921\u0947\u0928\u093f\u092e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5a03f34e4f1c1b86698ba49d","slug":"never-eat-honey-with-these-four-foods-leave-bad-impact-on-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 4 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0926, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a03f9c14f1c1bd8538bbe2d","slug":"aishwarya-rai-short-dress-viral-photo-abhishek-bachchan-asks-photographer-to-delete-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- '\u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a03f9b04f1c1bd1538bbca6","slug":"anil-kapoor-to-join-salman-khan-starrer-film-race-3-star-cast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0947\u0938-3', \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a02f8924f1c1bca678ba03b","slug":"time-traveller-came-from-2048-aliens-attack-on-earth-in-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'2048' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940', \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a034d3a4f1c1b69678ba190","slug":"wife-run-away-after-four-year-love-marriage-in-arrah-of-bihar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59fbdce04f1c1baf678b9077","slug":"delhi-high-court-said-every-unintended-touch-can-not-be-considered-as-sexual-harassment","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u0928- HC","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a02fb804f1c1bc45b8b4bfc","slug":"attack-on-congress-candiate-jeevan-thakur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u094b \u0928\u0915\u093e\u092c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59faea284f1c1bf4688b8acd","slug":"police-found-call-girl-with-the-help-of-google","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a01b2254f1c1b60678b9af4","slug":"rape-with-friend-s-daughter-called-the-victim-for-making-tea","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a02f3c14f1c1b8e698ba048","slug":"delhi-police-special-cell-arrested-mathura-criminal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" 5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, 6 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!