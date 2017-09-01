बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 02:31 AM IST
मेरठ। रिटायर्ड सूबेदार विजयपाल हत्याकांड का बुधवार को खुलासा हो गया। वारदात को भतीजे ने एक थप्पड़ के बदले गोली मारकर अंजाम दिया था। हत्यारोपी की लाइसेंसी पिस्टल भी पुलिस ने बरामद कर ली है।
एसपी सिटी मानसिंह चौहान और सीओ दौराला विजय प्रकाश ने प्रेसवार्ता में बताया कि दौराला के दादरी गांव निवासी रिटायर्ड सूबेदार विजयपाल की दो नवंबर को उसके भतीजे विनोद कुमार ने अपनी लाइसेंसी पिस्टल से गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। पुलिस ने मंगलवार देर रात आरोपी को रेलवे स्टेशन दौराला से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी भी आर्मी में रिटायर्ड सूबेदार है। घटना वाले दिन वह अपने चाचा के साथ शराब पी रहा था। किसी बात पर विवाद हुआ तो चाचा ने उसे थप्पड़ मार दिया था। जिस पर उसने गुस्से में आकर चाचा को गोली मार दी थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
