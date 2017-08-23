Download App
युवक पर जान लेवा हमला

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 01:36 AM IST
नांगल में युवक पर जानलेवा हमला
दोघट/ दाहा (बागपत)। नांगल गांव निवासी मोहित अपने घर में अकेला था। इसी दौरान गांव के ही तीन लोग लाठी-डंडे और धारदार हथियार लेकर आए और उस पर हमला बोल दिया। युवक ने भागकर जान बचाई। घायल ने बताया कुछ दिन पहले हमलावरों के साथ उसकी मामूली कहासुनी हो गई। इसी को लेकर उन्होंने हमला किया । इस संबंध में उसने दोघट थाने में तीन लोगों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी। पुलिस ने घायल का मेडिकल कराया है।
