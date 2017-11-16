Download App
मकान से बीस हजलार की नगदी व मोबाइल चोरी

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:02 PM IST
खरखौदा। गांव धनौटा निवासी ब्रह्मदत्त शर्मा पुत्र सतीश चंद्र रात्रि में अपने मकान में सो रहा था। उसकी पेंट की जेब से करीब बीस हजार रुपये और मोबाइल गायब था। जेब में रखा पर्स भी नीचे खाली पड़ा मिला। चोर ने पर्स से नगदी के साथ दो एटीएम और कई जरूरी कागजात चोरी कर लिये। इस मामले में पीड़ित ने थाने में तहरीर दी है।
