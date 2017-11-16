बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मकान से बीस हजलार की नगदी व मोबाइल चोरी
खरखौदा। गांव धनौटा निवासी ब्रह्मदत्त शर्मा पुत्र सतीश चंद्र रात्रि में अपने मकान में सो रहा था। उसकी पेंट की जेब से करीब बीस हजार रुपये और मोबाइल गायब था। जेब में रखा पर्स भी नीचे खाली पड़ा मिला। चोर ने पर्स से नगदी के साथ दो एटीएम और कई जरूरी कागजात चोरी कर लिये। इस मामले में पीड़ित ने थाने में तहरीर दी है।
