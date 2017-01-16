आपका शहर Close

कैंट इलाके में पकड़े गए दो संदिग्ध, एक घंटे तक की गई पूछताछ

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 01:29 PM IST
cantt area caught two suspected

लालकुर्ती थाने में बैठे दोनों युवक।

कैंट इलाके में संदिग्ध हालत में घूमते जम्मू कश्मीर के दो युवकों को रविवार देर शाम आर्मी के जवानों ने पकड़ लिया। दोनों युवकों से सेना ने करीब एक घंटे तक पूछताछ की। जिसके बाद उन्हें सेना ने लालकुर्ती पुलिस को सौंप दिया। पुलिस का कहना है कि दोनों युवकों के परिजनों को बुलाया गया है।
पुलिस के अनुसार कैंट इलाके में करियप्पा स्ट्रीट के पास संदिग्ध हालत में घूमते मिले दो युवकों को सेना के जवानों ने पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने पूछताछ के बाद बताया कि दोनों युवकों ने खुद को जम्मू कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले का रहने वाला बताया। दावा है कि दोनों युवकों ने अपनी आईडी भी दिखाई है। वह दोनों कपड़ा बेचने का काम करते हैं। इंस्पेक्टर लालकुर्ती धीरज शुक्ला के मुताबिक सेना के जवान इन दोनों युवकों को थाने पर देकर गए थे। दोनों से गहनता से पूछताछ की गई। दोनों के परिजनों से भी पुलिस ने फोन पर बात की है। सेना के जवान दोनों युवकों को संदिग्ध बता रहे थे। दोनों की पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल की है। उनके परिजनों को थाने बुलाया है। तब तक युवक पुलिस की हिरासत में रहेंगे।
