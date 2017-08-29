Download App
teachersday teachersday

टोल प्लाजा की टीम को सौंपे प्रशस्ति पत्र

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 03:11 AM IST
मोदीपुरम। खतौली ट्रेन हादसे में 24 घंटे राहत और बचाव कार्य चलाने वाली टोलवे कंपनी की टीम को सोमवार को एसपी रेलवे केशव चौधरी ने सोमवार को टोल प्लाजा पर प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। टीम में पंकज सिंह, सुरक्षा अधिकारी मनिंदर विहान सहित 50 से ज्यादा टोल कर्मी शामिल थे। इस दौरान सीओ दौराला विजय प्रकाश सिंह, टोल डायरेक्टर जीवी रंगासांई, मार्कोलेन के सीनियर मैनेजर दीपक दीक्षित, राजीव चौधरी, मैनेजर आरपी सिंह, रूट ऑपरेशन के चेयरमैन बलराम सिंह, प्रियांक, शैलेंद्र आदि मौजूद रहे।
