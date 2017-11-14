Download App
आपका शहर Close
up nagar nigam election up nagar nigam election

सौर ऊर्जा से होगी बिजली की बचत

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 02:58 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
सौर ऊर्जा से बचाई जा सकती है बिजली
मेरठ। पश्चिमांचल विद्युत वितरण निगम लि. एवं यूएस ऐजेंसी फॉर इंटरनेशनल डेवलपमेंट, नेशनल पावर ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट फरीदाबाद की ओर से सौर रूफटॉप विषय पर पीवीवीएनएल के सभागार में दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण का आयोजन हुआ। इसमें पीवीवीएनएल के एमडी पवन कुमार के निर्देशन में सौर ऊर्जा के महत्व को बताया गया। एमडी ने कहा कि आवासीय, संस्थागत, वाणिज्य और औद्योगिक परिसर द्वारा सौर रूफटॉप प्रणाली स्थापित कर बिजली की बचत की जा सकती है। इस अवसर पर निदेशक तकनीकी राजकुमार, यतीश वत्स, निदेशक अरविंद राजवेदी, एसके वर्मा, मुख्य अभियंता राहुल पांडेय, मंजू, जेएसएस रावी, जनसंपर्क अधिकारी एचके सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

'गोलमाल अगेन' ने लगाई ट्रिपल सेंचुरी, कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ डाले 5 रिकॉर्ड्स

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Golmaal Again Makes Five Records With Box Office Collection Crossing 300 crore mark worldwide

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

जबर ख़बर

दाऊद इब्राहिम का होटल खरीदेंगे स्वामी चक्रपाणि, तोड़कर बनाएंगे टॉयलेट
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Read

अखिलेश ने बनवाई कृष्ण की सबसे बड़ी मूर्ति, कीमत-वजन जान दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगली

Akhilesh largest statue built Krishna, cost-weight John finger teeth will be suppressed under
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

नीतीश के बयान पर आग बबूला हुए लालू, तेजस्वी को बाताया नीतीश का चाचा

nitish says tejashwi is child lalu counters and says tejashwi is uncle of nitish
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक बने माता-पिता और दादा बने मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह

baby girl born to aishwarya abhishek cm raman singh becomes grandfather
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

भाजपा सांसद ने राहुल की धर्मनिरपेक्षता को बताया 'नगरवधु', कहा- न करते किसी से भेद, न किसी से प्यार

Rahul Gandhi is like Nagarvadhu who dont love anybody says bjp mp chintamani malaviya 
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पुरजोर कोशिश के बाद भी चित्रकूट में नहीं चला शिवराज का जादू, कांग्रेस ने जीती सीट

Madhya Pradesh Chitrakoot by election Congress candidate leading over BJPs
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एसी बस में करें दिल्ली तक सफर, किराया दें कम और समय भी बचाएं

lucknow to delhi bus fare is now 60 rupees cheap
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!