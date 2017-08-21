बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोविंदपुरी में गंदगी से जनता का बुरा हाल
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 03:08 AM IST
मेरठ। कंकरखेड़ा क्षेत्र के गोविंदपुरी स्थित स्कूल के समीप डेयरी संचालक द्वारा गंदगी फैलाए जाने से क्षेत्रीय लोग परेशान हैं। जिससे बीमारी फैलने का भय बना हुआ है। इसकी शिकायत क्षेत्र के पीड़ितों द्वारा डीएम से की गई है। क्षेत्र के ईश कुमार ओबराय ने बताया कि यहां एक व्यक्ति द्वारा डेयरी संचालित की जा रही है। वह नालियों में गोबर बहा देता है। जिससे गंदगी एवं बदबू के चलते लोगों का जीना दुश्वार हो गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि केन्द्र एवं प्रदेश सरकार बस्तियों को स्वच्छ एवं ग्रीन रखने का अभियान चला रही हैं, वहीं, दूसरी तरफ क्षेत्र का एक व्यक्ति डेयरी से निकली गंदगी फैलाकर अभियान को नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है। क्षेत्र के लोगों ने डीएम को सौंपे पत्र में मांग की कि डेयरी को यहां से हटाकर स्थानीय लोगों को राहत दिलाई जाए।
