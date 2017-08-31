बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नौचंदी ने दी राहत, बाकी ट्रेन रही लेट
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:28 AM IST
मेरठ। पिछले दस महीने से लेट चल रही नौचंदी एक्सप्रेस ने शुक्रवार को राइट टाइम पहुंचकर जहां यात्रियों का राहत दी, वहीं कई ट्रेन लेट रहीं। ट्रेनों की लेटलतीफी से यात्रियों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।
डेरा प्रकरण के बाद रद हुई ट्रेन चलने के बाद भी समय की पटरी पर नहीं आ सकी है। शुक्रवार को भी उत्कल एक्सप्रेस, सुपर एक्सप्रेस, अहमदाबाद मेल, शालीमार एक्सप्रेस, छत्तीसगढ़ और कालका पैसेंजर आदि ट्रेनें निर्धारित आगमन समय से लेट सिटी स्टेशन पर पहुंची। नौचंदी एक्सप्रेस ने राइट टाइम एंट्री कर यात्रियों को लंबे समय बाद राहत दी, जबकि पिछले दस महीने से लेट चल रही संगम एक्सप्रेस दो घंटे की देरी से पहुंची। स्टेशन अधीक्षक आरपी शर्मा ने बताया कि ट्रैक पर कॉशन लगे होने से गति प्रभावित हो रही है। इसके चलते ट्रेन नियत समय से लेट हो रही है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
