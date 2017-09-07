Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

घर से निकले अधेड़ की देर रात को मिली लाश

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:11 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
बढ़ुआ गोदाम (ब्यूरो)। शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मुंशीपुरा मुहल्ला निवासी एक अधेड़ बुधवार की सुबह घर से निकला। इसके बाद देर रात उसकी लाश खीरीबाग मुहल्ले में इस्लामापुरा के पास से बरामद हुई। मृत जमशेद (50) मूलरूप से बलिया जिले के रसड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के हीरो मठिया गांव का निवासी था। जमशेद की ससुराल मऊ के मुंशीपुरा मुहल्ले में थी। परिवार के सदस्यों की मानें तो बुधवार की सुबह तक जमशेद घर पर थे। इसके बाद अचानक घर से निकले तो देर रात उनकी लाश मिली। कोतवाली पुलिस की मानें तो मृत अधेड़ नशे का आदि था। उसकी मौत का कारण भी नशा है। पुलिस ने बताया कि अधेड़ के शरीर पर चोट आदि के निशान नहीं पाए गए। फिर भी उसके शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

पति की जगह बनवाई कुत्ते की तस्वीर, वायरल हो रही है यह मेहंदी की डिजाइन

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Bridal mehendi with pet dog face instead of groom name or picture is viral for good reason

इस शातिर चिड़िया को चोरी करते देख छूट जाएगी आपकी हंसी

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Hilarious moment a shoplifting seagull steals a bag of Walkers crisps watch video

कूरियर कंपनी की लापरवाही से अपने ही घर में लॉक हुआ शख्स

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Man stuck in own house after courier company boy left parcel at wrong place

खाने में करते हैं आनाकानी, तो अब सावधान होने की है बारी

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
if you don't have enough food than you will suffer from these diseases

रसोई की इन चीजों में छिपा है सुंदरता का राज

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five things of your kitchen will make you more beautiful

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Read

रात में पकड़ी ऐसी कार, थाने में देखने वालों की लगी भीड़ 

A car caught in the night, the crowd of people watching in the police station
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

सड़क पर लड़की को चूमने वाले बाबा की सच्चाई, थाने में सामने आई

photo viral on social media baba kissing girl, reality came out in police station
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

52 साल के चाचा ससुर ने 36 साल की बहु से क‌िया रेप, एक बार नहीं कई बार बनाया हवस का श‌िकार

uncle in law rape his daughter in law
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

तस्वीर का वायरल सच: राम रहीम रेप केस की पीड़िता नहीं, बठिंडा की 'शेरनी' है

Social Media viral Photo: This is the victim of Ram Rahim Rape case
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पंक्चर की दुकान में भीषण विस्फोट, पिता-पुत्र की मौत

blast in puncture shop, two die
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मह‌िला के साथ ज्योत‌िष ने की सारी हदें पार, शर्मनाक हरकत के बाद भी नहीं आया बाज, मना करने पर...

astrologer pornographic talk with women in kotdwar
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

Your Story has been saved!