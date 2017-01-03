बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रसव के बाद महिला की मौत, परिजनों ने किया हंगामा
{"_id":"586bbb334f1c1b0f78159397","slug":"protest-over-death-of-pregnant-lady","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:30 PM IST
जिला महिला अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद महिला की मौत होने पर उसके परिवारीजनों ने हंगामा कर दिया। उन्होंने अस्पताल के स्टाफ पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया है। देर शाम तक परिवारीजन मुख्य चिकित्सा अधीक्षक का घेराव करते रहे। जैसे-तैसे उन्हें शांत किया गया।
गोपाल नगर निवासी मुन्नी देवी सुबह अपनी बेटी कौशल को अस्पताल लेकर आईं। यहां प्रसव पीड़ा हुई तो चिकित्सकाें ने प्रसव करा दिया। कौशल को बेटी पैदा हुई। मुन्नी देवी का आरोप है कि दोपहर को स्टाफ ने उसकी बेटी को हिलाया इसके चलते ब्लीडिंग शुरू हो गई। इसके बाद महिला की मौत हो गई। गुस्साए परिवारीजनों ने अस्पताल के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक को खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाईं। चिकित्सा अधीक्षक बी लाल ने लापरवाही से इंकार किया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586b6a7f4f1c1b1c7e158d3c","slug":"dangal-enter-500-crore-club","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u091f\u0949\u092a 5 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586b6f854f1c1b02521593dc","slug":"sonam-officially-announces-about-her-boyfriend-in-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586ba4654f1c1b4d5615929f","slug":"airtel-offer-free-data-for-a-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 1 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 4G \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"586b74d64f1c1ba378158e54","slug":"tips-to-lighten-yourself-after-overeating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"586b4e314f1c1b1c7e158c0a","slug":"bhim-and-paytm-app-which-one-is-better","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u092e \u090f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5868c1ee4f1c1b132ceee4c4","slug":"ramgopal-yadav-expelled-from-sp-again","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0928\u092e\u092f \u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0935 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b462d4f1c1b1c7e158bb6","slug":"mayawati-attacks-on-opposition-during-press-conference-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e- \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b375c4f1c1ba709158ea9","slug":"tejaswi-yadav-comemnted-on-samajwadi-party-feud","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940, '\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b979e4f1c1b4d5615926b","slug":"blue-line-metro-passengers-facing-problem-must-read-this-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5869edd24f1c1b4d56158309","slug":"bjp-bus-met-with-accident-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0940, 45 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5869df104f1c1b0b76eeae62","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-called-meeting-imp-decision-may-be-taken","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top