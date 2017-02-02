बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रक में ठूंस-ठूंसकर भरी गायें, नौ मरीं मिलीं
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 12:17 AM IST
क्राइम
आगरा से नोएडा के लिए निकला गायों से भरा ट्रक एक्सप्रेसवे के माइलस्टोन 61 के समीप खराब हो गया। चालक और परिचालक ट्रक छोड़कर भाग खड़े हुए। नौहझील पुलिस ने ट्रक को खुलवाया तो उसमें ठूंस-ठूंसकर गाय भरी मिली। इनमें नौ गाय मर चुकी थीं। 41 गायों को बरसाना की माताजी गोशाला भिजवाया गया। मरी गायों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है।
मंगलवार रात नौहझील पुलिस को एक्सप्रेसवे के माइल स्टोन पर ट्रक (आरजे-06 जीए 5789) खड़ा मिला। तलाशी लेने पर इसमें गायें भरी दिखीं। पुलिस ने इसे खुलवाकर देखा तो इसमें नौ गाय मृत मिलीं। लोग आशंका जता रहे हैं कि गायें कटान के लिए ले जाई जा रही थीं। पुलिस ट्रक चालक और परिचालक की तलाश कर रही है। प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना नौहझील राघवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि जल्द ही गोतस्कर पुलिस की गिरफ्त में होंगे।
