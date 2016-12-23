आपका शहर Close

मेरठ ने कानपुर टीम को चार विकेट से हराया

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो मैनपुरी

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:39 PM IST
merath ne kaanapur teem ko chaar viket se haraaya

क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंटPC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

क्रिश्चियन मैदान में चल रहे महाराजा तेज सिंह मेमोरियल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में शुक्रवार को मेरठ की टीम ने कानपुर को चार विकेट से हराकर सेमी फाइनल में जगह बनाई। कानपुर की टीम ने विपक्षी को जीत के लिए 137 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया था। शनिवार को मेरठ और फीरोजाबाद के बीच सेमीफाइनल खेला जाएगा।
क्रिश्चियन मैदान में शुक्रवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में टॉस जीतने के बाद कानपुर की टीम बल्लेबाजी करने मैदान में उतरी। 28 ओवर में सभी विकेट खोकर बल्लेबाजों ने 136 रन बनाए। बल्लेबाज सोनू ने 40, शिवम गुप्ता ने 39, अवनीश तिवारी ने 23 रन बनाए। जीत के लिए 137 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी मेरठ टीम के बल्लेबाजों ने 26वें ओवर में छह विकेट खोकर जीत का लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। बल्लेबाज अभिषेक यादव ने 34, अनमोल ने नाबाद 32, रजत नेहवाल ने 28 रन बनाए। इस जीत के साथ ही मेरठ की टीम ने सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में स्थान बना लिया है। मैन आफ द मैच का पुरस्कार अनमोल को बंटी पांडेय ने दिया। मैच में अंपायरिंग हरेंद्र शर्मा, बीपी सिंह, स्कोरिंग शिवम शुक्ला, कमेंट्री चंद्रभान शुक्ला और प्रबल प्रताप ने की। शनिवार को फीरोजाबाद और मेरठ के बीच सेमीफाइनल होगा।
cricket tournament hindi news in mainpuri
﻿