महोबा में किसान समेत दो की मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, महोबा

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 10:20 PM IST
Two killed, including farmers in Mahoba

गाजर किसानPC: SELF


पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते जिले में ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ गया है। मंगलवार को अन्ना जानवरों से फसल की रखवाली कर रहे एक किसान की ठंड लगने से मौत हो गई। वहीं, भटीपुरा में एक महिला की ठंड की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई।


पिछले दो दिनों से चल रही बर्फीली हवाओं ने ठंड बढ़ गई है। इस दफा पालिका प्रशासन द्वारा चंद स्थानों पर ही अलाव जलाने से लोगों में खासा गुस्सा है।

कुलपहाड़ क्षेत्र के गांव सुगिरा निवासी किसान सत्तीदीन (40) पुत्र रामदास अन्ना जानवरों से फसल को बचाने के लिए रात में खेतों की रखवाली कर रहा था। मंगलवार की रात को ठंड के चपेट में आने से उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजन उसे उसे सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कुलपहाड़ ले गए। जहां पर डाक्टरों से उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। उधर,  बुधवार को कड़ाके की ठंड की चपेट आने से भटीपुरा निवासी राधारानी (70) पत्नी सुखलाल की मौत हो गई।
