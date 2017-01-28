आपका शहर Close

ताला तोड़कर हजारों का माल पार

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला महोबा

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 11:10 PM IST
Breaking goods across thousands

चोरीPC: अमर उजाला

थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम महुआबांध में बदमाशों ने एक घर का ताला तोड़कर हजारों रुपये की संपत्ति चोरी कर ली। पीड़ित गृहस्वामी ने घटना की तहरीर थाना अजनर में दे दी है। पीड़ित की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने शंका के आधार पर पड़ोसियों के घर की तलाशी ली जहां चोरी का माल बरामद हो गया।
  ग्राम महुआबांध निवासी ठाकुरदास परिवार सहित घर में ताला डालकर खेतों में फसल की रखवाली कर रहे थे। तभी बदमाशों ने रात में ताला तोड़कर घर में रखे 40 हजार के जेवरात और 20 हजार रुपये गृहस्थी का सामान व अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिए। घटना के अगले दिन सुबह पड़ोसियों ने चोरी की जानकारी पीड़ित को दी।   गृहस्वामी ने घर पर जेवरात और सामान नदारत देखा तो उसके होश उड़ गए।
    पीड़ित ठाकुरदास ने घटना की तहरीर थाना अजनर में दी। साथ ही पड़ोसियों पर शंका भी जताई। शक के आधार पर अजनर पुलिस ने अरविंद और चंद्रभान के घर पर तलाशी ली जहां से चोरी का सामान, एक तमंचा और कारतूस भी बरामद किया। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया है।
