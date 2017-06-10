आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

कोयले में लगी आग रेलवे की खबर

Jhansi Bureau

Jhansi Bureau

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:40 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें

कोयले की रैक में लगी आग
ललितपुर। मालगाड़ी में लदे कोयले में आग लग जाने से हड़कंप मच गया। जानकारी के अनुसार धौर्रा स्टेशन के पास कोयले से लदी मालगाड़ी खड़ी थी। दोपहर बाद साढ़े तीन बजे ड्राइवर ने मालगाड़ी के एक रैक से धुआं उठता देखा तो स्टेशन मास्टर को सूचना दी। इसके बाद आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। इसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी गई। देर रात तक आग बुझाने का काम चल रहा था।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

51 साल की उम्र में मिलिंद को मिला प्यार! इंस्टा पर दिखी कमउम्र लड़की की झलक

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Supermodel And Actor Milind Soman Is Dating A Girl Name Ankita, Posts Photos On Instagram

NEET Result 2017 : आज जारी होगी Answer Key, यहां देंखे

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
NEET Result 2017 today declare the answer key, check here

अपने खानदान की शान हैं सलमान खान, केस के समय पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहा था परिवार

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Salman Khan reveals his family was in a financial crisis due to his court cases

धोखेबाज पति और रेप की कोशिश, हत्या के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

जबर ख़बर

दुनिया के रईस क्लब में भारतीयों का जलवा, एक और भारतीय ने मचाई धूम
Read More

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Read

संदीप दीक्षित ने आर्मी चीफ को कहा 'गुंडा', फिर मांगी माफी

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says army chief general bipin rawat a sadak ka gunda
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भंवरी हत्याकांडः जेल जाते वक्त मुख्य आरोपी इंद्रा बोली - जिंदा है भंवरी!

bhanwari is alive says indra while sending to jail
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

JEE Advanced Results 2017 जारी, पंचकूला का सर्वेश ऑल इंडिया टॉपर

iit jee advanced 2017 result declared
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

कश्मीर में हिजबुल का आतंकी माड्यूल ध्वस्त, पुलिस ने 2 आतंकियों को किया गिरफ्तार

hizbul module busted in handwara
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

MP से निकली किसान आंदोलन की चिंगारी अब पहुंची UP में, अखिलेश का ये ट्वीट दे रहा बड़ी गवाही

akhilesh yadav says bjp government is anti farmers
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

जिस सेंटर पर बाप की थी ड्यूटी, वहीं से एग्जाम देकर बन गई टॉपर, कानों-कान नहीं हुई खबर

daughter become topper after gave exam where father on duty
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस