मकर संक्रांति पर जल विहीन रहा गोकर्ण तीर्थ
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 10:26 PM IST
मकर संक्रांति पर नदी और सरोवरों में स्नान करने की परंपरा रही है, श्रद्धालु ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में ही यहां स्नान कर पूजन अर्चन, दान दक्षिणा करते हैं। पौराणिक शिव मंदिर के निकट गोकर्ण तीर्थ मकर संक्रांति पर जल विहीन रहने से दूर दराज से आए श्रद्धालुओं को अंयत्र स्नान करना पड़ा।
एसडीएम/ईओ घनश्याम त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि 27 जनवरी को मौनी अमावस्या के उपलक्ष्य पर तीर्थ में स्वच्छ जल भरवाने के लिए तीर्थ की तलीझाड़ सफाई कराने के लिए पानी निकलवाया गया है।
