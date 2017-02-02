बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिक्षकों के शिक्षण कौशल की बनेगी वीडियो क्लिप
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:04 PM IST
FILE PHOTO
PC: अमर उजाला
डायट प्राचार्य ने सभी बीईओ को भेजा खत
एससीआरटी के निदेशक ने मांगा आधे घंटे का वीडियो
प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों के शिक्षक एवं प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों के शिक्षण कौशल को परखने के लिए वीडियो क्लिप बनवाई जाएगी। राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान और प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (एससीआरटी) के निदेशक ने हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, गणित, विज्ञान, सामाजिक विषय, चित्रकला शिक्षण में किसी एक विषय पर आधे घंटे का वीडियो क्लिप मांगा है।
डायट प्राचार्य उमेश कुमार शुक्ला ने बताया कि सभी शिक्षकों को न्यूनतम एक और अधिकतम तीन वीडियो की सीडी बनाकर देनी होगी। इसके लिए 28 फरवरी तक का समय दिया गया है। विषयवार उत्कृष्ट गुणवत्ता युक्त वीडियो की सीडी को प्रदेश के सभी डायट के साथ साझा किया जाएगा। अच्छे प्रदर्शन के आधार पर शिक्षकों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में सभी बीईओ को निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं।
