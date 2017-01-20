बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तो अप्रैल से हाईवे पर नहीं बिकेगी शराब
{"_id":"588216ca4f1c1bfa7aefe8c2","slug":"on-the-highway-from-april-not-sell-wine","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u00a0 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 10:41 PM IST
डेमो पिक
PC: अमर उजाला
हाईवे से 500 मीटर दूर शिफ्ट करने के लिए ठेकेदारों को नोटिस
जिले में 221 दुकानें हाईवे किनारे चिन्हित
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर आबकारी विभाग ने अमल करना शुरू कर दिया है। शासन से निर्देश प्राप्त होने पर आबकारी विभाग ने हाईवे पर स्थित शराब की दुकानों को हटाने की कवायद तेज कर दी है। नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवे पर स्थित 221 शराब दुकानों को चिन्हित करने के बाद ठेकेदारों को हाईवे से 500 मीटर दूर शिफ्ट करने के लिए नोटिस जारी किया गया हैै, जिसमें अप्रैल 2017 से हाईवे की सभी शराब दुकानें बंद करने के आदेश हैं।
बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईवे पर स्थित शराब दुकानों को सड़क दुर्घटनाओं के लिए जिम्मेदार मानते हुए दुकानें बंद कराने के आदेश दिए थे। यह आदेश ऐसे समय आया, जब शराब दुकानों का वर्ष 2017-18 के लिए व्यवस्थापन किया जा रहा था। जिले में कुल 427 शराब दुकानें हैं, जिनमें से 122 दुकानों का आवंटन नहीं हो सका है। जबकि नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवे पर कुल 221 शराब दुकानें स्थित हैं। आबकारी विभाग ने सभी 221 दुकानों के ठेकेदारों को नोटिस जारी कर दिया है, जिसमें अप्रैल 2017 से हाईवे पर स्थित दुकानों को बंद करने के आदेश दिए हैं। साथ ही इन दुकानों को हाईवे से 500 मीटर दूर शिफ्ट करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिला आबकारी अधिकारी अतुल प्रकाश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि हाईवे पर स्थित दुकानों को नोटिस के माध्यम से अप्रैल से पहले शराब दुकानों को 500 मीटर दूर शिफ्ट कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। शेष दुकानों का व्यवस्थापन विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद कराया जाएगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"588201974f1c1b367fefe066","slug":"movie-review-coffee-with-d","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Film Review: \u0915\u0949\u092b\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926 \u0921\u0940: \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u094b\u0902\u0925\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Movie Review","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u092e\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"movie-review"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5881e6534f1c1b4216efecde","slug":"yuvraj-singh-career-according-birthchart","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092b\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5881b7214f1c1bfa7aefe54d","slug":"bhim-app-crossed-1-1-crores-download-know-why-it-s-better-than-paytm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BHIM \u090f\u092a \u0915\u0947 1.1 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u090f\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5881dbec4f1c1bc346efec6c","slug":"if-you-want-get-good-mileage-read-this-article","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5881eb914f1c1bc77cefe9e8","slug":"this-yesteryear-actress-was-left-alone-in-her-last-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"588231d84f1c1b417fefe99b","slug":"shivpal-supporters-created-new-organization","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5881e37d4f1c1b632aefeedd","slug":"correction-in-akhilesh-yadav-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5881df444f1c1b701befeb97","slug":"there-is-no-need-of-alliance-with-congress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0907\u092f\u093e- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"587a6d6c4f1c1b982dba7dca","slug":"49000-come-in-account-without-permission-of-account-hoder","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f 49 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587f36174f1c1b3703f00652","slug":"shiv-singh-chak-joins-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58821ffe4f1c1bfa7aefe8fc","slug":"rld-declares-its-candidates-for-up-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u092c \u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top