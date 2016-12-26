आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कैशलेस की राह में संसाधनों का टोटा

{"_id":"58615a264f1c1b8840eec011","slug":"deficit-of-resources-in-the-way-of-cashless","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0936\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094b\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो लखीमपुर खीरी।

Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 11:37 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Deficit of resources in the way of cashless

कैशलेसPC: अमर उजाला

डिमांड के मुताबिक नहीं मिल पा रहीं स्वाइप मशीनें
नोटबंदी के बाद जिले में कैशलेस भुगतान के लिए कोशिशें तेज हुई हैं, लेकिन संसाधनों का टोटा आड़े आ रहा है। ई-गर्वनेंस सिस्टम को ग्रामीणों को जानकारी देने के लिए अलर्ट किया गया है। दुकानों पर स्वाइप मशीन और पेटीएम के जरिए भुगतान किया जा सकता है, लेकिन ज्यादातर दुकानों पर यह व्यवस्था उपलब्ध नहीं है। इससे एटीएम, डेबिट कार्डधारकों को खरीदारी करने में दिक्कतें पेश आ रहीं हैं। खासकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की बैंक में कैश न मिलने से लोग कैशलेस के विकल्प के अभाव से ज्यादा प्रभावित हैैं। 
दुकानदारों ने स्वाइप मशीन के लिए बैंकों के पास आवेदन किया है, लेकिन डिमांड के मुताबिक बैंकों के पास मशीनें उपलब्ध नहीं हैं। एसबीआई मेन ब्रांच के मुख्य प्रबंधक अमरेश कुमार मौर्या ने बताया कि शहर में अब तक करीब 60 स्वाइप मशीने लगाई जा चुकी है। करीब 30 दुकानदारों के आवेदन पेंडिग पड़े हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी ब्रांचों के पास काफी आवेदन आए हैं, लेकिन स्वाइप मशीनों की आपूर्ति धीरे धीरे हो रही है। उधर, इलाहाबाद बैंक के एलडीएम एके द्विवेदी ने बताया कि मशीनें लगवाने के लिए रोज ही दुकानदार आवेदन कर रहे हैं। उपलब्धता के अनुसार दुकानों पर मशीने लगाई जा रही हैं। अब तक करीब 70 मशीनें लगाई जा चुकी हैं। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

cashless

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"58610b6f4f1c1b2941eebaf9","slug":"side-effects-of-honey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0939\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

दांतों और हड्डियों को कमजोर बनाता है शहद, जानें इसके नुकसान

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
side effects of honey
{"_id":"5860d2724f1c1b8259eeb43a","slug":"women-thinks-that-men-with-tattoos-are-cheaters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0940\u0920 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}

टैटू वाले लड़कों से सावधान रहें लड़कियां, पीठ पीछे करते हैं ये काम

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
women thinks that men with tattoos are cheaters
{"_id":"5860e6d94f1c1bec14eebadd","slug":"yogasan-to-cure-insomnia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}

अगर आपको नींद ना आने की समस्या है तो करें ये उपाय

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
yogasan to cure insomnia
{"_id":"5860bec14f1c1b8940eeb908","slug":"5-bad-habits-that-makes-you-poor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}

यह पांच आदतें हैं आप में तो कभी अमीर और कामयाब नहीं बन सकते

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
5 bad habits that makes you poor
{"_id":"5860c95a4f1c1b5221eeb353","slug":"highest-paying-jobs-in-the-year-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e, \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

2017 में मेडिकल, मार्केटिंग फील्ड बरसाएंगी पैसा, यह नौकरियां भी रहेंगी शानदार

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
highest paying jobs in the year 2017

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्‍शन और प्राइवेसी

कैशलेस पर चिदंबरम का सवाल, कोई क्यों बताए कि उसने शराब खरीदी या तंबाकू?

Across the aisle Cashless economy A distracting mirage, says P. chidambaram

Most Read

{"_id":"5860cc4d4f1c1b8259eeb3ef","slug":"beware-chinese-egg-govt-released-alert","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947, \u0915\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

चीन से आए नकली अंडे, केन्द्र ने अलर्ट रहने को कहा

beware chinese egg govt released alert
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5860e22b4f1c1b8940eeb9d7","slug":"misa-bharti-says-why-should-a-young-adult-be-forced-to-disclose-that-she-bought-lingerie-or-shoes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0936\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0938\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0902\u091f\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

कैशलेस पर मीसा भारती ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- लड़की क्यों बताए ब्रा खरीदी या पैंटी

Misa bharti says Why should a young adult be forced to disclose that she bought lingerie or shoes
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5860e79c4f1c1b8259eeb4c2","slug":"congress-vice-president-rahul-gandhi-will-address-a-public-gathering-in-baran","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936\u0932\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

राहुल गांधी का पीएम पर हमला, गरीबों का कैश जलाकर बना दिया कैशलेस

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will address a public gathering in Baran
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585e41a94f1c1b0f15e39c9e","slug":"medical-science-is-unique-to-elderly-woman","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u2018\u0915\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u091c\u0942\u092c\u093e\u2019 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

मेडिकल साइंस के लिए ये है ‘कुदरत का सबसे बड़ा अजूबा’

medical science is unique to elderly woman
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585e4b6b4f1c1b1917e3a88d","slug":"prime-minister-finance-minister-and-rbi-governor-petition-in-court-against","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0917\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

प्रधानमंत्री, वित्तमंत्री और आरबीआई गवर्नर के खिलाफ कोर्ट में याचिका

prime minister finance minister and rbi governor petition in court against
  • रविवार, 25 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585a73384f1c1ba107e39478","slug":"sing-a-song-by-is-causing-mayhem-on-youtube","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 IAS \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924, \u092f\u0942 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

एक IAS अधिकारी ने गाया गीत, यू ट्यूब पर डालते ही मच गया धमाल

sing a song by ias
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नौकरी से कमाते थे तीन हजार, अब अनार की खेती कर कमाते हैं लाखों

नौकरी से कमाते थे तीन हजार, अब अनार की खेती कर कमाते हैं लाखों

70 करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'दंगल' ने 3 दिन में कमाए 106 करोड़

70 करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'दंगल' ने 3 दिन में कमाए 106 करोड़

फिर लाइमलाइट में रॉक बाबा, जीते हैं लग्जरी लाइफ... देखिए खासियतें 

फिर लाइमलाइट में रॉक बाबा, जीते हैं लग्जरी लाइफ... देखिए खासियतें 

रणजी इतिहास में हुआ पहली बार, इतनी जल्दी खत्म हुआ नॉकआउट मैच 

रणजी इतिहास में हुआ पहली बार, इतनी जल्दी खत्म हुआ नॉकआउट मैच 

﻿