दो साल बाद भी रिलीव नहीं  हुए स्थानांतरित पुलिसकर्मी 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो  लखीमपुर खीरी।

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:04 PM IST
Two years later, not relieved The policemen moved

पु‌ल‌िसPC: अमर उजाला

एसआई से लेकर सिपाही तक अभी भी तैनात है थानों में  
 चुनाव आयोग के आदेश के बाद भी जिले में तैनात 50 से अधिक एसआई, हेड कांस्टेबल और सिपाही जिले के विभिन्न थानों और चौकियों पर तैनात हैं, जिन्हें अभी तक रिलीव नहीं किया गया। इससे चुनाव प्रक्रिया प्रभावित होने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। 
वर्ष 2015 में जिले से एसआई, हेड कांस्टेबिल और सिपाहियों को मिलाकर करीब डेढ़ सौ पुलिसकर्मियों का दूसरे जिलों में तबादला हुआ था। इनमें से करीब सौ पुलिसकर्मी तो रिलीव हो गए, लेकिन 50 पुलिसकर्मियों को आज तक रिलीव नहीं किया गया। विधानसभा चुनाव की सरगर्मियां तेज होने के बाद चुनाव आयोग ने जिले में लंबे समय से जमे पुलिसकर्मियों को हटाने के आदेश दिए थे। इस पर कुछ पुलिस वालों को गैर जनपद स्थानांतरित कर हटा दिया गया था, लेकिन वर्ष 2015 में स्थानांतरित हुए पुलिसकर्मियों को नहीं रिलीव किया गया। इससे जहां एक तरफ चुनाव आयोग के आदेशों की हवा निकलती दिखाई पड़ रही है, वहीं तबादले के बाद जमा इन पुलिसकर्मियों से निष्पक्ष चुनाव प्रक्रिया संपन्न कराने को लेकर भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं। 
