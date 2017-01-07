बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से कुचलकर छात्र की मौत
{"_id":"5871165c4f1c1b076515a994","slug":"tractor-trolley-crushed-the-student-s-death","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091a\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 10:47 PM IST
Accident
थाना खीरी क्षेत्र में स्कूल से पढ़कर घर जा रहे गांव ढुसरू निवासी चंद्रप्रकाश के आठ वर्षीय पुत्र रेनिल को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली ने कुचल दिया। जिससे वह घायल हो गया। परिवार के लोग उसे जिला अस्पताल लाए, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।
गांव ढुसरू निवासी चंद्रप्रकाश ने बताया कि उनका पुत्र आठ वर्षीय रेनिल स्वामी विवेकानंद स्कूल बाबागंज में कक्षा दो का छात्र है। वह स्कूल से घर पैदल वापस जा रहा था। स्कूल से कुछ दूरी पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली ने पुत्र को कुचल दिया। सूचना पर पहुंचे परिवार के लोग आननफानन में उसे जिला अस्पताल लाए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने रेनिल को मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को कब्जे में लिया है। छात्र की मौत से उसके परिवार में कोहराम मच गया।
