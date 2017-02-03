आपका शहर Close

स्कार्पियो की टक्कर से साइकिल सवार की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो मैलानी (लखीमपुर खीरी)।

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 10:40 PM IST
SUV collisn killed biker

हादसाPC: अमर उजाला

साइकिल से साप्ताहिक बाजार जा रहे बुजुर्ग की यहां भीरा रोड पर स्कार्पियो की टक्कर से मौत हो गई। शाहजहांपुर जिले के थाना सेहरामऊ उत्तरी निवासी 60 वर्षीय राम हरख मैलानी की साप्ताहिक बाजार के लिए घर से निकले। शाम करीब साढ़े चार बजे भीरा की ओर से आ रही स्कार्पियो ने भीरा रोड  पर ईंट भट्ठे  के सामने उनकी साइकिल को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी, जिससे उछलकर वह काफी दूर जाकर सड़क के दाहिनी ओर गिरे, जिससे उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना पाकर उनके घरवाले मौके पर पहुंच गए और रोने लगे। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम को भेजने  की तैयारी शुरू कर दी। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों का कहना था कि घटना की सूचना 100 नंबर पर दिए जाने के बावजूद पुलिस देर से पहुंची।
