बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मेडिकल स्टोर पर छापा, नशीली गोलियां जब्त की
{"_id":"586e74cb4f1c1ba70915ad58","slug":"medical-store-featured-on-psychotropic-pills-seized","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0928\u0936\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:54 PM IST
छापा
PC: अमर उजाला
नगर में नशीली दवाइयों की बिक्री पर रोक लगाने के लिए एसडीएम नागेंद्र कुमार सिंह और सीएचसी अधीक्षक डॉ सुरेंद्र कुमार ने कस्बे के कई मेडिकल स्टोरों पर छापा मार कर नशीली दवाइयां जब्त की।
मालूम हो कि कस्बे में लगभग 60 मेडिकल स्टोर संचालित हैं। बताया जाता है कि कुछ मेडिकल स्टोर बिना लाइसेंस के चल रहे हैं। इन दुकानों पर नशीली गोलियां आसानी से मिल जाती हैं। उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देश पर एसडीएम नागेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने सीएचसी अधीक्षक डॉ सुरेंद्र कुमार के साथ कस्बे की कई दुकानों पर छापा मारकर नशीली दवाइयां जब्त कीं तथा उन्हें आगाह किया कि नशीली दवाओं की बिक्री न करें। एसडीएम के छापे से बाजार में अफरातफरी मच गई और दुकानदारों ने अपनी-अपनी दुकानें बंद कर दीं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586e20c44f1c1b005215ac7a","slug":"badri-tulsi-miracles-shocked-scientist","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094c\u0927\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586e3c064f1c1b0765158e6d","slug":"gujrat-and-mumbai-reached-in-ranji-trophy-final-bumrah-and-prithvi-shaw-shine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092c\u0941\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586e11ee4f1c1b4436158c51","slug":"tips-to-maintain-woolen-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0924\u0915 \u090a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586e21d04f1c1ba37815a963","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-in-lion-gold-award","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"586e1cb24f1c1b4d5615aaa7","slug":"akshay-kumar-got-angry-about-bangalore-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u094c\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586e0acd4f1c1ba37815a8c2","slug":"police-arrested-fake-ips-officer-from-patna","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586b5f7b4f1c1b0052159164","slug":"cow-murder-21-cows-killed-at-moga-of-punjab-police-crime","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u090f 21 \u092e\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586dd8d44f1c1b005215aa33","slug":"newborn-dead-body-found-in-garbage","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0932\u093f\u092b\u093e\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586d301c4f1c1ba70915a218","slug":"organically-in-deoria-madanpur-station-blew","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0926\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586dca734f1c1b4d5615a848","slug":"crime-branch-nabbed-factory-for-printing-fake-notes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586deac54f1c1b005215aadc","slug":"nepalese-girls-trafficking-security-personnel-help","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top