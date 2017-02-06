आपका शहर Close

जीआरपी ने ट्रेन से बरामद  की लकड़ी, एक गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो मैलानी।

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:15 PM IST
GRP recovered from train Wood, one arrested

लकड़ी बरामद PC: अमर उजाला

 जीआरपी ने ट्रेन से ले जाई जा रही अवैध लकड़ी बरामद कर उसे ले जा रहे आरोपी को पकड़कर वन विभाग के सुपुर्द कर दिया। जीआरपी चौकी प्रभारी फूल सिंह यादव ने बताया कि मुखबिर की सूचना पर ट्रेन नंबर 52242 मैलानी-बहराइच में पलिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर छापा मार। जिसमें एक कोच में लदी नौ नग शीशम तथा खैर की लकड़ी बरामद की और उसे ले जा रहे भीरा थाना क्षेत्र के सलामतनगर भट्ठा निवासी रमेश को बंदी बना लिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि बरामद लकड़ी तथा आरोपी को पलिया वन रेंज के वन दरोगा विजेंद्र और वन रक्षक लवलेश के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया।
लकड़ी बरामद

