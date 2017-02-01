आपका शहर Close

डीएम-एसपी के औचक निरीक्षण से जेल में मचा हड़कंप

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो   लखीमपुर खीरी।

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 10:38 PM IST
DM-SP created a stir of surprise visits in jail

डेमो पिकPC: अमर उजाला

डीएम आकाशदीप और एसपी मनोज कुमार झा ने फोर्स के साथ जिला जेल पर छापा मारा और बैरकों की गहन तलाशी ली। अधिकारियों के अचानक पहुंचने से जेल प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया। 
बुधवार की दोपहर करीब दो बजे डीएम आकाशदीप, एसपी मनोज कुमार झा, एएसपी दीपेंद्र नाथ चौधरी, सीओ सिटी निर्मल कुमार बिष्ट पुलिस फोर्स के साथ जिला जेल पहुंचे। अधिकारियों के पहुंचते ही जेल प्रशासन और बंदियों में हड़कंप मच गया। डीएम-एसपी ने बैरकों और बंदियों की सघन तलाशी कराई। मेस आदि का भी निरीक्षण किया। छापे की कार्रवाई के दौरान अधिकारियों को सबकुछ ठीकठाक मिला। जिस पर जेल प्रशासन ने राहत महसूस की। छापे के दौरान जेल अधीक्षक विनोद कुमार, जेलर ज्ञान प्रकाश आदि मौजूद रहे।  
