शार्टसर्किट से मकान में लगी आग

देव‌रिया/ अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 10:37 PM IST
home in fire

आग से जली बाइकPC: अमर उजाला

मेहड़ापुरवां, हाटा रोड के एक मकान में शनिवार की रात आग लग गई। चार बाइक सहित लाखों रुपये का फर्नीचर जलकर राख हो गया। मोहल्ले के लोगों ने आग पर काबू पाया। एक बाइक पुलिस लाइंस में तैनात सिपाही की है। मकान मालिक ने आगलगी की सूचना कोतवाली पुलिस को दी है।
कोतवाली थानाक्षेत्र के मेहड़ापुरवां, हाटा रोड पर नागेन्द्र यादव की मकान हैं। बगल के कुछ लोग उनकी मकान के बरामदे में बाइक खड़ी करते है। शनिवार को संदीप कुमार सिंह, शमशेर सिंह, राजीव कुशवाहा और राजू कुमार श्रीवास्तव बाइक खड़ी कर सोने चले गए। शनिवार की रात ग्यारह बजे के करीब शार्ट सर्किट से मकान में आग लग गई। बिजली की चिंगारी बाइक पर जा गिरी। देखते ही देखते चारों बाइक आग की चपेट में आ गई। लपट देख मोहल्ले के लोग जगे तो फर्नीचर, बिजली के उपकरण और बाइक धू-धूकर जल रहे थे। काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। जिनकी बाइक जल है उनके में कुछ किराएदार भी है। मकान मालिक नागेन्द्र यादव कोतवाली में आगलगी की सूचना दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि मकान में शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगी है। जिसमें बिजली के कई उपकरण सहित दो लाख रुपये का सामान जला है। चार बाइक भी राख हो गई है। सूचना के बाद कोतवाली में तैनात उप निरीक्षक रवीन्द्र यादव मौके पर पहुंचे और मामले की पड़ताल की।
