चोरी की बाइक बेचने जा रहा युवक गिरफ्तार

कुश्‍ाीनगर (ब्यूरो)

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:13 PM IST
चोरी की बाइक बेचने जा रहा युवक गिरफ्तार

crime scenePC: अमर उजाला

कप्तानगंज (कुशीनगर)। तीन दिन पहले कस्बे से चोरी हुई बाइक के मामले में पुलिस ने 22 वर्षीय एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि उसने आरोपी युवक को चोरी की बाइक बेचने के लिए ले जाते समय गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने एक अन्य युवक को कट्टा कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है।
देवरिया जिले के लार कस्बा निवासी रियाजुद्दीन अली बीते 10 नवंबर की शाम को कप्तानगंज में रिश्तेदारी में आए थे। कस्बे के शुक्र की बाजार से उनकी बाइक चोरी हो गई थी। पुलिस ने बाइक मालिक की तहरीर पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी थी।

एसओ श्यामलाल यादव ने बताया कि रविवार की रात बिना नंबर की एक बाइक बेचने के लिए एक युवक को जाने की सूचना मिली। उसे कप्तानगंज-हाटा मार्ग पर पेट्रोल पंप के पास गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। उसने अपना नाम विशाल शर्मा निवासी कप्तानगंज बताया। एसओ के अनुसार युवक के पास मिली बाइक वही थी, जो 10 नवंबर को कप्तानगंज कस्बे से चोरी हुई थी। युवक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया गया।
 
Your Story has been saved!