रहस्यमयी बुखार ने ली युवक की जान

Allahabad Bureau

Allahabad Bureau

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 01:01 AM IST
-परिजनों ने झोलाछाप चिकित्सक पर लगाया इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चरवा(कौशाम्बी)। बलिकरन गांव के एक युवक की रहस्यमयी बुखार ने जान ले ली। सात दिन से युवक बुखार की जद में था। जिसका इलाज स्थानीय झोला छाप चिकित्सक के यहां चल रहा था। बुधवार की सुबह हालत गंभीर होने पर चिकित्सक ने मरीज को इलाहाबाद ले जाने को कहा। जब तक घर वाले युवक को लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचते सांसे थम गईं। परिजनों ने स्थानीय चिकित्सक पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया है। युवक की मौत से परिजनों में कोहराम मचा हुआ है।
चरवा थाना क्षेत्र के बलिकरनपुर गांव निवासी भारत लाल (22) पुत्र संपत लाल किसान था। सात दिन पहले उसे तेज बुखार आया था। इलाज स्थानीय एक झोलाछाप चिकित्सक के यहां चल रहा था। इलाज के बाद भी हालत में सुधार नहीं हुआ। बुधवार की सुबह अचानक युवक की हालत गंभीर हो गई। आनन-फानन में चिकित्सक ने परिजनों को बुलाकर युवक को इलाहाबाद ले जाने को कहा। घर वाले जब तक युवक को लेकर इलाहाबाद पहुंचते युवक की रास्ते में ही सांसे थम गईं। परिजनों का आरोप है कि झोलाछाप चिकित्सक की लापरवाही से युवक की मौत हुई है। समय रहते इलाहाबाद भेज दिया होता तो शायद युवक की जान बच जाती। युवक की मौत से परिजनों में कोहराम मचा हुआ है।
