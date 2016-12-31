आपका शहर Close

जिंदा जली महिला, पति झुलसा

कौशाम्बी ब्यूरो

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 12:44 AM IST
मंझनपुर(ब्यूरो)। मुंबई शहर में किराए की खोली में बृहस्पतिवार रात विवाहिता जिंदा जल गई। जबकि शौहर झुलस गया। विवाहिता सैनी के निजाममई और युवक कोखराज के खालिदपुर गांव का रहने वाला है। रात सोते समय कमरे लगे रूम हीटर से बिस्तर में आग लग गई थी। पुलिस ने झुलसे युवक को नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराते हुए हादसे की जानकारी परिजनों को दी। विवाहिता की मौत से घर वालों का रो-रोकर हाल बेहाल है।
कोखराज थाना क्षेत्र के खालिदपुर गांव का रहने वाला अनवर सात साल से मुंबई शहर में कारोबार करता है। दो साल पहले उसका निकाह सैनी के निजाममई गांव की नूरसबा के साथ हुआ। निकाह के बाद वह पत्नी को भी मुंबई लेकर चला गया। बताया जा रहा है कि बृहस्पतिवार रात दोनों किराए की ली गई खोली में रूम हीटर लगाकर सो रहे थे। रात अचानक बिस्तर में आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आने से विवाहिता जिंदा जल मरी। जब कि अनवर गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया। पुलिस ने युवक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

 
﻿