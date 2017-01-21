बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेकाबू टेंपो पलटा, तीन लोग घायल
accident
करारी से दूध लेकर ओसा जा रहा टेंपो चपरी आम गांव के समीप साइकिल सवार राम प्रसाद निवासी सेलरहा को टक्कर मारने के बाद पलट गया। हादसे में टेंपो सवार दुधिया अजय कुमार निवासी रक्सवारा, बड़ेलाल निवासी सोंधिया भी घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने हादसे की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। घायलों को नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया है।
