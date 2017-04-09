बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगी सरकार अब इन पर मेहरबान, जानिए कौनसा खास तोहफा देंगे
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 09:10 PM IST
लघु एवं सीमांत किसानों का कर्ज माफ होने के बाद अब योगी सरकार एक और तबके पर मेहरबानी की तैयारी कर रही है। इससे बड़ी राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है। फिलहाल, मामले में नियामकों की ठोंक-पीट कर लेने के बाद ही मंजूरी दी जाएगी।
